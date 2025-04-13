Photo of the Day: April 13, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Masters is a tradition unlike any other, and so are Williamson Health newborns celebrating events with custom handmade outfits. In celebration of the Masters this week and the 30th anniversary of the Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic coming up this summer, a little birdie brought these future golfers to the Williamson Medical Center nursery and dressed our soon-to-be champions to par-fection in outfits complete with mini polos, visors and clubs. Future green-jacket wearers or just adorable spectators, they’re the cutest golfers we’ve ever seen.

