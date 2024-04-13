Photo of the Day: April 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots held their sold-out 7th Annual Million Dollar Show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium Wednesday night, raising $215,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 2014, Bones and The Bobby Bones Show have raised over $24.8 million to help kids fight cancer and life-threatening diseases.

The star-studded lineup included performances from Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Megan Moroney, Ben Rector, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Mat Kearney, Edwin McCain, Grace Bowers, and Lauren Watkins.

Fans were treated to several surprise guests throughout the evening, including rock band Lit, performing their smash hits “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Miserable,” and Turnpike Troubadours, taking the stage with their songs “Diamonds & Gasoline” and “Good Lord Lorrie.” As a final surprise, Bones welcomed Post Malone to the stage as the closing act, making his unofficial Ryman debut performing Hank Wiliams’ “Honky Tonk Blues” and his single “Stay.”

