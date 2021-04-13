Photo of the Day: April 13, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
buttercup festival 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

We are continuing to share photos from Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival, which took place Sunday, April 11.

Today’s photo highlights some of the food found at Buttercup Festival – nothing says festival more than a funnel cake!

This free one-day event featured over 100 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, deals offered by the shops in the Historic District, the “Miss Buttercup” and “Little Miss Buttercup” Pageants and so much more!

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

