Photo of the Day: April 12, 2024

Photo of the day:Dustin Lynch has launched his much-anticipated KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR, in support of his statement-making sixth studio album. Marking his first-time headlining the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, Tuesday night (4/2), the Tullahoma-native brought a SOLD-OUT standing ovation-worthy start to the 18-date trek that continues through next month with opener Skeez.

“We’ve been saying this for weeks. Literally, a bunch of times every day we’ve looked at each other on the bus and we’re like, ‘We’re headlining the Ryman!’ Not only that, you guys SOLD OUT the Ryman for us! That’s awesome,” shared Lynch onstage. “Thank you for spending your hard-earned money to be here with us tonight. That does not go unnoticed. A lot of our families are here tonight, and we get to support our families because you support our songs, our music, and our concerts – and we love you for it. Thank you very much for that.”

