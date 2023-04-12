Photo of the Day: April 12, 2023

Photo of the day: Over 100 years ago, The DAR Flag of the United States of America committee was established to promote a deep patriotic sense of respect for our flag. In 1909 the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented this committee with these principal objectives: to keep the flag flying and to protect it continuously under all conditions, as well as to educate citizens regarding its correct usage.

Old Glory Committee Chairs Vicki Watts and Sharon Harper Presented a  Flag Certificate to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes Greg McCoy, President/Treasurer and Stephanie Bruce, Executive Office Administrator, who is an Air Force Veteran, to recognize and show appreciation for  showing respectful, patriotic and correct flag usage.

