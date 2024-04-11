Photo of the Day: April 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Young was joined by fans, friends and family for an exclusive album release party at Nashville’s Twelve Thirty Club. Celebrating the release of his brand-new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, Young offered acoustic performances of several songs from his ambitious 18-song project.

Sony Music Nashville also surprised the singer/songwriter with several new R.I.A.A. certifications, including a plaque for his album A.M. (Platinum) and hit singles “I’m Comin’ Over” (4x Platinum), “Tomorrow” (3x Platinum), “Aw Naw” (2x Platinum), “Who I Am With You” (2x Platinum), “Losing Sleep” (2x Platinum), and “Sober Saturday Night” (Platinum).

