Photo of the Day: April 10, 2025

Photo of the day: Morgan Wallen returned to NBC’s Saturday Night Live last night (3/29/25) to perform two new songs from his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, arriving Friday, May 16, 2025.

Wallen took to the iconic 30 Rock set with an evidence board filled by personal images of the superstar dating back to 2018, as Mark “Taco” Annino on drums set atop a vintage desk riser flanked by his touring band Luke Rice on bass; Dominic Frost on guitar and vocals; Tyler Tomlinson on guitar; Chris Gladden on keys; and Tony Aichele on acoustic guitar.

Three segments later Wallen returned with “Just In Case,” this time kicking off next to a TV console with text periodically flickering, sending fans into a frenzy online about the much rumored album track titles.

“Just In Case” was written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak; and “I’m The Problem” was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin.

Wallen recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, with Forbes proclaiming “he’s managed incredible feats that few in his genre before him came close to.” With each album, Wallen has refined his music, but with this one, Wallen digs even deeper, providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded, and closer to his core.

