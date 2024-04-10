Photo of the Day: April 10, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Warner Music Nashville’s rising artist Redferrin received a special surprise from Jack Daniels. The visit commemorated the release of Redferrin’s new music video “She’s Like Whiskey” which was filmed at the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Jack Daniels Master Distiller Chris Fletcher, along with Mike Galvin and Greg Luehrs of Brown-Forman, stopped by the Warner Music Nashville office to personally deliver Redferrin with his welcome letter, membership card, and land “deed” as part of The Tennessee Squire Association.

The Tennessee Squire Association began in February, 1956, based on an idea from the Distillery’s first National Sales Manager, Winton Smith. Following World War II, the demand for Jack Daniel’s whiskey was higher than production could keep up with and Smith was looking for a way to keep customers around the country happy while supplies were low. He decided that loyal fans who had written the Distillery saying they could not get any Jack Daniel’s whiskey would instead receive a plot of land, a square inch of unrecorded property on the Distillery’s grounds. This would make them part owners, or Squires, and the first members inducted into the Tennessee Squire Association.

