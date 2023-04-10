Photo of the Day: April 10, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: A youth caddie from Belle Meade Country Club has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a prestigious full housing and tuition college grant for caddies, following a selection meeting interview held Dec. 20.

Christian Windham of Franklin will begin college this fall as an Evans Scholar, where he plans to study environmental science. Windham is the first caddie from the Nashville area to be awarded the Evans Scholarship. His choice of college will be finalized by spring.

“I am the youngest caddie at the course. My time at Belle Meade has developed and honed my confidence and communication skills,” he says. “Caddying taught me the value of quality in my work.”

Currently, Windham is a senior at Battle Ground Academy, where he is heavily involved in theater. He has caddied at Belle Meade for four years, after encouragement from his aunt and uncle.

Evans Scholars are selected based on displaying a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

