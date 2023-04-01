Photo of the Day: April 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: High Brow Coffee, a coffee shop and coffee roaster in the Westhaven neighborhood of Franklin, just completed a renovation. With the renovation, the coffee shop has added more functional seating and a modernized aesthetic.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new and improved space to our customers,” said Dustin Sauder, owner of High Brow Coffee. “Our goal has always been to create a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, and we believe these upgrades will make our customers feel even more at home.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.