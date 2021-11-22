Photo of the Day: November 22, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series that returned to Nashville over the weekend for the 21st running of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. Music City, USA played host to the musically-themed running event bursting with Nashville spirit. Over 15,000 registered participants took on the Nashville streets lined with cheer squads, local bands, and entertainment from start to finish.

For the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Marathon, Will Cadwell (South Haven, Mich.) and Gisela Olalde (Nashville, Tenn.) were crowned champions. Nick French (Nashville, Tenn.) and Meg Murphy (Nashville, Tenn.) topped the podium in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Half Marathon.

