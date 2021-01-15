Photo of the Day: January 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of McEwen Northside’s courtyard in Franklin. McEwen Northside is a 45-acre mixed-use environment including Class A office space, restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room business-class hotel, 580 luxury apartments, and upwards of 10 acres of beautifully designed green spaces to seamlessly connect the community.

Check out our stories about McEwen Northside here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.