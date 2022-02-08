Photo of the Day: February 8, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Black Violin comprised of Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, who performed three shows at the Franklin Theatre this past weekend. They opened the show by saying they had been trying to schedule a show at the Franklin Theatre for three years. The show didn’t disappoint with the audience on their feet until they came back for an encore. Their former orchestra teacher was in attendance at one of the shows over the weekend.

Learn more about Black Violin here.

