Photo of the Day: December 10, 2021

Today’s photo is of members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club who recently gathered to prepare holiday centerpieces for Morning Pointe Assisted Living.

“We hope that these decorative centerpieces will bring joy and cheer to the residents, along with their visiting friends and family members, during the upcoming holiday season,” said Denise Chapman, Arts and Culture Chairman for the club. “Not only did we use our creativity, but we recycled too!” The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.

