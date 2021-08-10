Photos: 2021 Eat the Street

Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin for the annual Eat the Street event supporting the 21st District Recovery Court. On Friday, August 6, the event returned in person for the 2021 event at Franklin’s Bicentennial Park.

The family and the dog-friendly event featured more than 25 food vendors as attendees found their favorite items for the evening and enjoyed the music.

See photos below.

1 of 19