Someone has been using the Franklin Police Department’s identity in an attempt to swindle residents. It’s a scam that’s making its way across the country.

Here’s how it works: The scammer spoofs the agency’s official phone number, which then shows up on the victim’s caller ID. The scammer claims to be an officer with the Franklin Police Department (or other local law enforcement agency) and tells the victim that there are warrants for their arrest, but that they can avoid being arrested by calling the ‘attorney’ handling the case against them. During that second call, initiated by the victim, the scammer gives the victim an opportunity to ‘pay their fines’ over the phone to avoid being arrested.

This is not how the real police operate. In fact, police officers will never call you to demand payment in lieu of arrest. If you receive a phone call that you believe is part of a scam, hang up and call the police.

Children who have aging parents should talk with their loved ones about scams, and warn them to never give anyone numbers or codes to their credit cards, bank cards, or any personal or financial information over the phone.