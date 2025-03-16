Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake Bring Summer Worship Night to Bridgestone

Multi-GRAMMY® nominee Phil Wickham and five-time GRAMMY® winner Brandon Lake are taking their collaborative “Summer Worship Nights” tour across the country. Presented by leading promoter TPR., the trek will start Thursday, July 17 in Pittsburgh, PA, and stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, July 20th. The well-known duo will be hitting 11 markets for what is sure to be another successful run.

“I am so excited to be heading back out on the ‘Summer Worship Nights’ tour this year,” Wickham shares. “Watching the Church gather to light up these rooms with praise always leaves me with a fresh fire for why we sing. I can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for us this time around. On top of that, I could not be more excited to have Josiah Queen kicking off these nights with us. So consider yourself and everyone you know personally invited to these nights. Can’t wait!”

Wickham is right in the middle of an almost completely sold-out 20-city “Singalong Tour,” which also includes Cody Carnes and Kristian Stanfill and wraps in April. Lake recently released a new version of his song, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” featuring Jelly Roll, with more new music to come this year. Both are excited to team back up for another installment of this powerful tour.

“Over the past two years of ‘Summer Worship Nights,’ God has shown up and shown out in ways we couldn’t have imagined. It’s more than just music or a good time — it’s been a place where people encounter the life-changing presence of Jesus,” Lake says. “We’ve seen security guards give their life to Christ, families find healing, and hope come rushing back into broken hearts. I can’t wait for year three. Let’s go!”

Emerging artist Josiah Queen will be providing direct support across all 2025 “Summer Worship Nights” tour dates (except London). Queen released his debut album, The Prodigal, last May to critical acclaim and is poised to headline a spring tour of his own this year with multiple cities already sold out. “I am beyond excited to join Brandon Lake and Phil Wickham on the ‘Summer Worship Nights’ tour this year. It’s such an incredible opportunity to be part of an event that brings people together for a powerful time of worship,” Queen remarks. “I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with Brandon and Phil and experiencing God’s presence alongside so many amazing people across the country.”

An artist exclusive pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans can access more details by texting the code SUMMER to +1 (833) 884-4247. Spotify will also be executing its own Fans First pre-sale.

Tickets officially go on-sale to the general public Monday, Mar. 24 at 10 a.m. local time at www.summerworshipnightstour.com.

