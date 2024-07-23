PGA Tour Superstore to Open in Franklin

PGA Tour Superstore will open in Franklin.

The golf store is under construction at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location.

The website states the store will open on November 2nd. We have reached out for more information about the new store. This will be the first store in the area, there is a store in Farragut that opened in 2023.

Other recently opened locations offer a selection of golf equipment, apparel, accessories, and pickleball equipment. In addition, they have a putting green and in-store simulators.

PGA Tour Superstore has several job postings on Indeed, including Golf Club Fitting Specialist, Retail Department Head, Golf Instructor/Teaching Professional, Retail Department Manager – Operations, Assistant General Manager, and more. Click here to see job postings.

About PGA Tour Superstore

From their website

The origin of PGA Tour Superstore was in Myrtle Beach, SC in the late 60s. It is there that the iconic Martin’s Golf & Tennis Superstore operated for more than 40 years as the first off-course specialty golf and tennis retailer in the country. If you were traveling to Myrtle Beach to golf, Martin’s was the first place you always stopped. Fast forward to 2004, when the Golf & Tennis Pro Shop acquired Martin’s and rebranded to PGA TOUR Superstore. The new company became the PGA TOUR’s exclusive partner for off-course/off-airport golf retailing with the mutual vision of establishing PGA TOUR Superstores across the country.

In 2010, retailing legend and co-founder of The Home Depot, Arthur M. Blank acquired the company as part of his AMB Sport & Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United Soccer Club, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, AMB West and Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation) organization. Since then the company has been on an accelerated strategic growth trajectory that is not only the first off-course specialty golf retailer but now the biggest.

Today, PGA TOUR Superstore brick-and-mortar footprint extends to more than half the states in the U.S., along with a vibrant e-commerce store that ships worldwide.

