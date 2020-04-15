Peyton and Ashley Manning purchased 600 meals from the iconic Loveless Cafe for healthcare workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center.
Sharing the news via Facebook, Loveless Cafe wrote: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Peyton and Ashley Manning, the Loveless Cafe team prepared 600 meals for healthcare workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center tonight. What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
Advertisement