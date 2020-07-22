



PetSmart and Petco now require customers to wear masks while shopping in its stores.

PetSmart

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, all PetSmart customers and associates must wear a face covering or mask over their nose and mouth while shopping in PetSmart stores. If you don’t have a mask, customers can ask an associate for one.

“As we continue to monitor news and information surrounding the coronavirus crisis, our highest priority remains caring for our teams and supporting the people, pets and communities that rely on our stores. Our hearts continue to be with all those impacted, as well as those stepping up to care for others,” states the PetSmart website.

PetSmart also reminds customers to maintain 6 ft. of social distancing between yourself and others and to not shop in the stores if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or are not feeling well. Curbside pickup is available if you want to limit contact with others.

Petco

According to the Petco website, as of July 20, Petco customers are required to wear CDC-compliant facial coverings in all Petco stores nationwide.

“As news and information around COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive, precautionary steps to protect our partners, guests, the pets in our care and our overall business as it progresses. The health and safety of pets and their families is always our top priority and we are following and reinforcing all guidance and resources available from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” states the Petco site.

Customers can also shop through Petco.com and the Petco app, with Repeat Delivery; curbside pickup; same-day delivery and buy online, pickup in store options.

To learn about other health precautions Petco is taking, click here.

