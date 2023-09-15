Pets Killed in Spring Hill House Fire; Home Completely Destroyed

September 15, 2023 – Just before 2pm on Thursday, Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the Witt Hill subdivision.

Crews arrived to find a large portion of the rear of the home on fire. The fire had extended into the home on both floors as well as the attic.

Crews went to work making an aggressive interior attack and also protecting the exposure homes on each side. Fire personnel went through multiple air bottles battling the fire. The homeowners were not injured, but unfortunately they had a few pets perish in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.