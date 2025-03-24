Petition to Rename Nashville Airport After Dolly Parton Receives Over 20K Signatures

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo by Jim-Wright

A petition is circulating to rename Nashville International Airport after local country icon Dolly Parton.

The current name is BNA, which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor of Colonel Harry S. Berry, the first administrator of the airport, shared Nashville International Airport.

A Change.org petition has gained over 20,000 signatures to change the name to Dolly Parton International Airport.

It states, “As proud citizens of Tennessee, we are motivated by our deep-rooted admiration for the national treasure and Tennessee legend, Dolly Parton. She is not only a celebrated artist who encourages love, acceptance, and goodwill through her music, but also a philanthropist, known for her countless contributions to society. It is only fitting that an institution as significant as Nashville International Airport carries the name of such a remarkable woman.”

Dolly, a Tennessee native, is a beloved country artist who has 11 Grammy Awards and 54 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People’s Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. On Thursday, the Nashville Symphony debuted  Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony and this summer will debut her Broadway play at Belmont University title Dolly:An Original Musical.

Read the petition here. 

A bill to rename BNA after Donald Trump was previously introduced but failed in Transportation Committee on March 18.

