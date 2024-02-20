Peter Frampton Nominated for Rock n Roll Hall of Fame 2024

Peter Frampton is amongst the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. The nomination marks the legendary musician’s first appearance on the ballot to be considered for induction.

“That’s really great!” says Peter in a statement. “Wait, you mean I’m not already in the RRHOF!?”

Frampton is gearing up to celebrate his 60th year of touring, embarking on the “Never EVER Say Never Tour” this spring. Most recently, Frampton was joined by Chris Stapleton who performed alongside him at his sold-out Ryman Auditorium show in Nashville, TN. Frampton also appeared on Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album.

Ten out of 15 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade. Inductees will be announced in late April. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall with date and on-sale information to be announced.

Other nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2024 include:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O’Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest