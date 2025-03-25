Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar to Open in Downtown Nashville

Nashville’s nightlife just got a whole lot louder – and a lot more fun. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, the ultimate live music experience, is set to officially open in downtown Nashville, just steps away from Broadway, on Friday, April 4th. Located at 152 2nd Ave N. (Lower Level), this exciting new venue will bring an unforgettable blend of live music, high-energy performances, and crowd interaction to Music City.

Get ready for an unforgettable night at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, while two talented pianists battle it out on stage, playing crowd favorites from every genre and era. The audience is encouraged to request songs, join in on the fun, and be a part of the show in an atmosphere that combines live music, humor, and non-stop excitement. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that promises to keep you singing, dancing, and celebrating all night long.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar to Nashville and take part in the revitalization efforts of Second Avenue,” said Austin Walter, partner in Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar. “This city has a rich musical history, and we can’t wait to contribute our energy and passion to the downtown scene. We’re looking forward to giving both locals and visitors a truly unique place to have fun, celebrate, and experience live music in a way only Pete’s can offer.”

GRAND OPENING PARTY – A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!

The highly anticipated grand opening of Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will take place on Friday, April 4th, promising an unforgettable night of live music, celebration, and excitement. Doors will open to the general public at 7:00 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place earlier in the evening at 5:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a spacious 10,000 square-foot venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and video. With three bars, a VIP section, and a high-energy music-driven party atmosphere, Pete’s will become Nashville’s newest go-to spot for birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and unforgettable nights out.

Pete’s is the ultimate spot for unforgettable drinks. Dive into their legendary 52-ounce schooners, perfect for sharing with up to five friends. The “Lucky Duck” schooner is a fan favorite, while their “Tasty Tub Drinks”—craft cocktails served in fun, souvenir bathtubs—are a must-try, each topped with a rubber ducky (Nashville’s sporting a cowboy hat!). Don’t miss the bold Bangarang, the zesty Spicy Pineapple ‘Rita, or one-of-a-kind shots like “Mexican Candy” and “Wedding Cake” that you can only find at Pete’s.

Hours Of Operation-Wednesday 7pm – close (shows start at 7:30pm), Thursday 6pm – close, Friday & Saturday 6pm – 2am, and Sunday 6pm – close. (Monday & Tuesday the venue is open for private events)

Visitors must be 21+ to enter. Walk-ins are always welcome, but reservations are recommended, and nightly table reservations for parties less than 20 people can be booked online.

For more information, visit https://www.petesduelingpianobar.com/,

