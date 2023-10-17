Pete Davidson Announces Show at The Ryman

Pete Davidson will perform at The Ryman on December 29th at 7 pm.

Tickets for Davidson’s comedy show will go on sale on October 18th at 10 am.

Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. He was also a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2014 until 2022.

Find tickets here.