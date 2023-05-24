Peso Pluma Extends Tour with Two Stops in Nashville

The Mexican singer/songwriter Peso Pluma has added several dates to his first tour of the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city Doble P tour now kicks off on Thursday, June 8th at WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field in Seattle making a stop at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 30th and Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, July 29. The tour will also feature special guest Alemán on select dates.

The rising Mexican star continues to make history and shatter records. Last month, Peso Pluma made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed his number one hit “Ella Baila Sola,” and became the first Regional Mexican act in the show’s history. In collaboration with Eslabon Armado, “Ella Baila Sola” has topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, where he currently has 11 tracks total including “La Bebe” with Yng Lvcas, “Por Las Noches” featuring Nicki Nicole, “PRC” alongside Natanael Cano, and “AMG” also with Natanael Cano as well as Gabito Ballesteros, among several others. In April, he became the first Mexican artist to hit number one on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart as well as the first Mexican artist on the Billboard Hot 100 to hit a position in the Top 10.

The singer currently boasts more than 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify as well as more than 442 million views on YouTube.

Tickets here: LiveNation.com.

