Peso Pluma Expands Tour, Adds Date at FirstBank Amphitheater

Peso Pluma expands his North American tour. After selling out previously announced engagements, the Mexican artist announced a show at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN, on July 29, 2023.

Last week, Peso Pluma became the first artist to dominate Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. simultaneously has two songs: “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55” with Bizarrap. The rising star made Spotify Mexico history as the first Mexican artist to lead the ‘Daily Top Artists Mexico’ chart. He currently holds ten positions on the Billboard Global 200 and four songs on the Spotify Top 50 Global.

He also recently released his highly anticipated 14-track album, GENESIS which quickly became the most listened to regional Mexican album on its first day on Apple Music.

The general on-sale for additional Peso Pluma’s “Doble P” tour will start on Friday, June 30 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.