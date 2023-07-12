Peso Pluma Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater Canceled

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Live Nation

The recently announced Peso Pluma July 29th show at FirstBank Amphitheater has been canceled.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media,”Due to a change in venue, Peso Pluma at FirstBank Amphitheater, scheduled for Saturday, July 29, has been canceled. You’ll be refunded by your original point of purchase.”

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija who goes by Peso Pluma is a Mexican rapper, singer, and songwriter. Pluma’s collaboration with Natanael Cano, “AMG,” and “PRC” has 236 million views on YouTube in seven months, it also became a hit after its use on TikTok.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

