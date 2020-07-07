



While some things – like grocery shopping, buying clothes or anything else on Amazon could still be accomplished throughout shelter-in-place orders – other things were much more difficult to come by. And Personal Services top the list!

After months of discovering your natural hair color or now knowing what you would look like if you let your hair grow; fussing with a failed manicure; or realizing that fresh-from-the-dentist feel is actually pretty wonderful, we are pleased to announce that Personal Services have reopened at Brentwood Place!

Please contact individual service providers for sanitation practices and guidelines.

Embassy Dental

Contact: 615-661-7866

Whether you need a semi-annual cleaning, are experiencing emergency tooth pain, or just want to improve the cosmetic appearance of your smile, Embassy Dental is here to help. Embassy Dental offers state-of-the-art services to provide a healthy mouth. While Embassy accepts most insurances, they happily accept patients without insurance as well.

Magic Nails

Contact: 615-661-5760

Magic Nails offers manicures, pedicures and waxing services, as well as amazing products and polishes for at-home nail care. Magic Nails offers a professional, clean environment, whether you are a walk-in or have an appointment. Their talented, trained technicians can give you the nail look you’re after, whether it’s a classic or the latest trending colors or designs.

Massage Envy

Contact: 615-690-3689

If you are tense, sore, stressed or just need someone to pamper and take care of you for a bit, schedule an appointment with Massage Envy! At Massage Envy, you can get a variety of whole-body wellness services, including stretching sessions, rapid tension relief and several types of massage, from Swedish to deep tissue to sports. Whether you’re seeking your first massage or are a longtime member, Massage Envy is excited to be back open and help you relax and reclaim calm and wellness.

Uncle Classic Barbershop

Contact: 615-309-0044

The trained barbers and senior barbers at Uncle Classic Barbershop stand at the ready to welcome you back with a friendly smile and a hot towel. Get out from under the out-of-control locks or unkempt facial hair caused by quarantine. Featuring the best of the barbershops of days gone by, Uncle Classic Barbershop offers grooming care for every style. From professional looks to keeping your trendy style on point, from flattops to pompadours, Uncle Classic Barbershop is pleased to open its doors to customers once again.

Fantastic Sam’s

Contact: 615-377-2950

At the Brentwood Fantastic Sam’s, you can have all your hair care needs met. Whether it’s refreshing your style, cleaning up your cut, coloring, texturing, treating or providing a special-occasion style, Fantastic Sam’s stylists are ready and waiting to treat you and your hair right! Fantastic Sam’s also proudly offers salon-quality products for at-home care.

For a full list of Brentwood Place businesses, click here.

The Brentwood Place shopping center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood.



