Perry’s Steakhouse to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Revival This Weekend

Due to the bad weather on Valentine’s Day which caused most restaurants to close, newly opened Perry’s Steakhouse is offering a way to celebrate again now that spring is on the way.

The Valentine’s Day revival will be available for dine-in (reservations required) or to-go on Sunday, March 14th. Perry’s will also be offering its 3-course Sunday Supper which features its Famous Pork Chop.

The perfect Valentine’s Revival celebration with your loved one 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu Guests looking for an extra special date night can enjoy a premium three-course meal at Perry’s Cool Springs location The offer is valid for dine-in and to go only on Sunday, March 14 $45 per person, Dine-in 5 PM – 9 PM or to go from 11 AM – 9 PM *Reservations are required for Dine-in and guests are asked to reference this offer when making their reservation. Includes choice of soup or salad, entree choice of filet, strip, salmon, redfish, chicken oscar, or spaghetti squash, all entrees are served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Dessert options are cheesecake, banana foster, chocolate crunch, or flourless chocolate cake.



3-Course Sunday Supper Menu $39, 3-course menu offered on Sundays Dine-in or To-go from 4PM – 9PM Includes choice of soup or salad, dinner-sized Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, dessert trio or substitute dessert for a side: whipped potatoes, roasted creamed corn or grilled asparagus *Tax and gratuity not included in Dine-In prix fixe menu price **Tax plus a 15% handling fee for To-go purchases will be applied



Perry’s Steakhouse is located at 5028 Aspen Grove, Franklin. Hours of operation are open Monday – Thursday, 4 pm – 10 pm, Friday 10:30 am – 11 pm, Saturday 4 pm – 11 pm, and Sunday, 4 pm – 9 pm. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.