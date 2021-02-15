Perry’s Steakhouse Delays Opening Due to Weather

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at McEwen Northside, 5028 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin was set to open on February 18th. However, due to inclement weather, they have postponed the opening until February 25th. This will be the first location for the steakhouse in the Nashville area.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to Tennessee and are excited to finally make our way into the Nashville area,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “A city known for its Southern hospitality, Nashville is a perfect fit for Perry’s signature service and dedication to quality.”

1 of 7

A DINING EXPERIENCE THAT IS RARE AND WELL DONE®

Perry’s award-winning menu, impeccable service and vibrantly elegant, yet comfortable atmosphere create an experience for guests that is truly Rare and Well Done®. The menu will offer signature elements including butcher-fresh USDA Aged Prime Beef, signature tableside carvings, and flamed desserts, as well as its mouth-watering pork chop.

IMPECCABLE DESIGN

The freestanding 11,000+ square-foot space was designed in partnership with the renowned restaurant architect Aria Group Architects, Inc. It will provide a view of every angle of the main dining room including a glance at chef creations in the kitchen and glimpses of Perry’s Bar 79 through the towering wine wall. From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting and other textures, every detail in the restaurant was deliberately selected to create an inviting environment that the local community will appreciate, whether they’re enjoying an intimate dinner, a business meeting, an elegant celebration, or Perry’s special Pork Chop Friday Lunch. The restaurant, which can accommodate up to 350 people, includes an expansive main dining room, four private dining spaces prefect for any occasion, and outdoor dining for approximately 46

ABOUT PERRY’S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since it began as a butcher shop in Texas in 1979. Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants, receiving more than 25 awards in the last year alone. Featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79, Perry’s specializes in a Rare and Well Done® experience, and currently operates 16 steakhouse locations in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. For more information and updates on Perry’s Steakhouse, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.