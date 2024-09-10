Perry’s Steakhouse Offers New Dinner Special

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, celebrated for its iconic Pork Chop and its Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch $19 Special, is pleased to announce another weekly offer with its new Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner offering.

Beginning Thursday, September 5th, Perry’s welcomes its guests across Greater Nashville to savor this exceptional entrée for a special price of $49, available every Thursday from 4 p.m. until close.

Located in Franklin’s business district of Cool Springs, Perry’s Steakhouse is elevating the traditional prime rib with a unique twist: a 16 oz. cut that is Pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized to perfection and preference, ranging from medium to well-done. As a finishing touch, the prime rib is topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream.

Perry’s knows steaks. The restaurant remains true to its butcher shop roots with over four decades of serving USDA-aged prime beef that is hand-selected, cut-fresh daily and sliced like butter. To honor this legacy, the steakhouse is proud to offer its guests a unique opportunity to enjoy the Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner each week. Guests who want to enjoy a Perry’s prime rib in the comfort of their own home can order for takeout.

For more information, or to make a reservation for Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday, guests can visit PerrysSteakhouse.com. Perry’s Steakhouse is located at 5028 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067.

