Perkins Belts Two Homers in Sounds 10-7 Victory

Charlotte, N.C. – Propelled by Blake Perkins’ two-homer night, the Nashville Sounds (27-26) cruised early and held on late to beat the Charlotte Knights (26-28) 10-7 on Thursday night at Truist Field. The club picked up a season-high 17 hits in the triumph.

Friday night, Sounds southpaw Thomas Pannone (1-0, 3.45) gets the start against the Knights. Charlotte’s starter will be righty Luke Farrell (0-3, 9.20). The first pitch is set for 6:04 p.m. CDT from Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Blake Perkins is the first Sounds player to knock two homers in a game this season. The last to do it was Patrick Dorrian on September 28, 2022 vs. Memphis. His four-hit game was the Sounds’ fourth of the season. The outfielder now has two, while Payton Henry and Eddy Alvarez have one apiece.

Perkins’ leadoff knock was the Sounds first since July 6, 2022, when Pablo Reyes greeted the Columbus Clippers with a blast.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a three-hit night. He is batting .323 (20-for-62) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and a 1.151 OPS over the span going back to May 13.

Thyago Vieira extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings over 10 games, just an out shy of tying the team’s season-high (Janson Junk, 13.2 IP). The flamethrowing Brazilian has not allowed a run with the Sounds all season.

Source: Nashville Sounds

