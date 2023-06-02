Perkins Belts Two Homers in Sounds 10-7 Victory

Charlotte, N.C. – Propelled by Blake Perkins’ two-homer night, the Nashville Sounds (27-26) cruised early and held on late to beat the Charlotte Knights (26-28) 10-7 on Thursday night at Truist Field. The club picked up a season-high 17 hits in the triumph.
Friday night, Sounds southpaw Thomas Pannone (1-0, 3.45) gets the start against the Knights. Charlotte’s starter will be righty Luke Farrell (0-3, 9.20). The first pitch is set for 6:04 p.m. CDT from Truist Field.
Post-Game Notes
- Blake Perkins is the first Sounds player to knock two homers in a game this season. The last to do it was Patrick Dorrian on September 28, 2022 vs. Memphis. His four-hit game was the Sounds’ fourth of the season. The outfielder now has two, while Payton Henry and Eddy Alvarez have one apiece.
- Perkins’ leadoff knock was the Sounds first since July 6, 2022, when Pablo Reyes greeted the Columbus Clippers with a blast.
- Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a three-hit night. He is batting .323 (20-for-62) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and a 1.151 OPS over the span going back to May 13.
- Thyago Vieira extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings over 10 games, just an out shy of tying the team’s season-high (Janson Junk, 13.2 IP). The flamethrowing Brazilian has not allowed a run with the Sounds all season.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
Source: Nashville Sounds
MORE SPORTS NEWS