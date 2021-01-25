Performing Arts Center Asks for Community Stories

Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) community theatre, The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park (PAC), is currently not offering events; however, they still want to connect with the theatre community and all patrons of the arts through sharing past experiences. The heart of theatre is story-telling, and they want to capture and share stories from artists, audience members and staff.

If you have performed or attended an event at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, Parks and Rec asks that you share your PAC Story. These stories can be anything related to an experience at our theatre: the first time you attended an event or performed at the PAC, your favorite performance or audition experience. Anything fun related to our theatre! Selected stories will be posted and shared on our website and through social media.

Director of Performing Arts at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, Victoria Reed, said, “We miss our performers, performances and audience members so much! We are excited to hear from you; so please share your favorite memory of the PAC with us so we can stay in touch.”

For additional information, or to share your PAC Story, visit www.wcpactn.com.