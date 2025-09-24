Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from September 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/23/2025
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/23/2025
|Parker Plate Mobile Unit
|100
|1900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Franklin Bakehouse
|100
|100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/23/2025
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|100
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|King Gyros
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Pizza Hut #4370
|100
|3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Biologix Center for Optimum Health
|100
|554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Legacy Middle School
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Thompson's Station School Food
|100
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
|100
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|100
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)
|100
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/18/2025
|Corner Pub Franklin Bar
|100
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Village Of Morningside 2
|100
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Laurelwood Condominium
|100
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|Don Pepe
|100
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/17/2025
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|100
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|09/17/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/17/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
