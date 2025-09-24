Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from September 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/23/2025 Primrose Beauty Studio 100 8105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/23/2025 Parker Plate Mobile Unit 100 1900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Jersey Mikes Subs 100 1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Franklin Bakehouse 100 100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025 Providence Farms Artisan Foods 100 141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 King Gyros 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Pizza Hut #4370 100 3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Biologix Center for Optimum Health 100 554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Legacy Middle School 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 100 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Thompson's Station School Food 100 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food 100 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 100 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/18/2025 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar) 100 633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/18/2025 Corner Pub Franklin Bar 100 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Village Of Morningside 2 100 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Laurelwood Condominium 100 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 Don Pepe 100 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/17/2025 Spring Station Middle School-Food 100 1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 09/17/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

