Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from September 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine09/23/2025
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine09/23/2025
Parker Plate Mobile Unit1001900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Jersey Mikes Subs1001175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Franklin Bakehouse100100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025
Providence Farms Artisan Foods100141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/23/2025
King Gyros1001113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Pizza Hut #43701003046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Biologix Center for Optimum Health100554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Legacy Middle School1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant1003046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen100408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Thompson's Station School Food1002638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food100100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/19/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood100206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/18/2025
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)100633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/18/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine09/18/2025
Corner Pub Franklin Bar1001916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Village Of Morningside 21009000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/18/2025
Laurelwood Condominium100601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
Don Pepe1001203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine09/17/2025
Spring Station Middle School-Food1001008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine09/17/2025
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine09/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

