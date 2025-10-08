Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 1-8, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/07/2025
55 South Brentwood (Bar)1007031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/06/2025
First Watch #4011001000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/06/2025
Panda Express #37751005035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067Food Service Routine10/06/2025
Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile1002127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/04/2025
Step Forward Day School FS100226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Lounge1001738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Curio Brewing Company100216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Tuscany Hills Pool1001750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/03/2025
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food100216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins1001098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen100701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Lounge100103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Franklin Social100231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/02/2025
The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit100119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/01/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool100100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Scout's Pub Bar100158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/01/2025
Titos Food Truck1001340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
Elks Lodge #72 Lounge100485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

