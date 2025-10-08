Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 1-8, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/07/2025 55 South Brentwood (Bar) 100 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 First Watch #401 100 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/06/2025 Panda Express #3775 100 5035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile 100 2127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/04/2025 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Lounge 100 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Curio Brewing Company 100 216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Tuscany Hills Pool 100 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/03/2025 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food 100 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins 100 1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen 100 701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Lounge 100 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Franklin Social 100 231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit 100 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/01/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 100 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Scout's Pub Bar 100 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/01/2025 Titos Food Truck 100 1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 Elks Lodge #72 Lounge 100 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

