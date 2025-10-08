Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 1-8, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|55 South Brentwood (Bar)
|100
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|First Watch #401
|100
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/06/2025
|Panda Express #3775
|100
|5035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile
|100
|2127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/04/2025
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Lounge
|100
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Curio Brewing Company
|100
|216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|100
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/03/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|100
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|100
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|100
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen
|100
|701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Lounge
|100
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit
|100
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/01/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Scout's Pub Bar
|100
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/01/2025
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|Elks Lodge #72 Lounge
|100
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
