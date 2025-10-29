Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Little Hats Italian Market
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Music City Smokers
|100
|6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/27/2025
|Nissan Headquarters
|100
|1 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|AC Kitchen
|100
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
|100
|211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|100
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar C
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar B
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|100
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar A
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/24/2025
|Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|RedByrd Coffee Shop
|100
|5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|100
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Remnant Coffee Co.
|100
|427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Lunchbox
|100
|327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/23/2025
|Chuy's Bar
|100
|3061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
