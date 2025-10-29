Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Little Hats Italian Market 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Little Hats Italian Market Bar 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Music City Smokers 100 6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Westhaven Turn Grill 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/27/2025 Nissan Headquarters 100 1 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 AC Kitchen 100 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 100 211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Jericho Coffee Co Mobile 100 800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 100 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar C 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar B 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar 100 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar A 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/24/2025 Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 RedByrd Coffee Shop 100 5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Ag Expo Park Concession 100 4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Remnant Coffee Co. 100 427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 The Goddard School Of Brentwood 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile 100 1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Lunchbox 100 327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/23/2025 Chuy's Bar 100 3061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Just Love Coffee Cafe 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

