Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Little Hats Italian Market100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Little Hats Italian Market Bar100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Music City Smokers1006530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Westhaven Turn Grill1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine10/27/2025
Nissan Headquarters1001 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
AC Kitchen1005007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams100211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Jericho Coffee Co Mobile100800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus100336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar C1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar B1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar1002029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar A1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/24/2025
Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Kebab Gyros1005010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
RedByrd Coffee Shop1005514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Ag Expo Park Concession1004215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Remnant Coffee Co.100427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
The Goddard School Of Brentwood100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile1001808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Lunchbox100327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/23/2025
Chuy's Bar1003061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Just Love Coffee Cafe1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/23/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here