Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Drakes Bar #2
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Drakes Bar
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394
|100
|438 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #8349
|100
|555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Rose & Plum Living
|100
|615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Food
|100
|3279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria
|100
|3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|Salsa
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/18/2025
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Maddys Playhouse
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|ML Rose AUX
|100
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Broadway Ink Tattoo
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Starbucks # 13987
|100
|4839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|100
|1704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Brothers Bar
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|100
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|100
|100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/15/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/15/2025
|Fairview High School FSE
|100
|1601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|100
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
