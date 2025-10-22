Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/21/2025 Drakes Bar #2 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Drakes Bar 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394 100 438 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Starbucks Coffee #8349 100 555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Rose & Plum Living 100 615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/21/2025 Grace Christian Academy Food 100 3279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria 100 3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 Salsa 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/18/2025 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/17/2025 Maddys Playhouse 100 2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 ML Rose AUX 100 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Broadway Ink Tattoo 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/17/2025 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/16/2025 Starbucks # 13987 100 4839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 McDonalds Of Cool Springs 100 1704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Brothers Bar 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Loblolly Preschool Food 100 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Primrose School of East Franklin 100 100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/15/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/15/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/15/2025 Fairview High School FSE 100 1601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Menu Maker Catering & Events 100 102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email