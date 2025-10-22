Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine10/21/2025
Drakes Bar #2100553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Drakes Bar100553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394100438 Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Starbucks Coffee #8349100555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Rose & Plum Living100615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/21/2025
Grace Christian Academy Food1003279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria1003265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar1001201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/20/2025
Salsa1001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/18/2025
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/17/2025
Maddys Playhouse1002001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
ML Rose AUX1003084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Broadway Ink Tattoo100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/17/2025
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/16/2025
Starbucks # 139871004839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
McDonalds Of Cool Springs1001704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up10/16/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/16/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Brothers Bar1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Loblolly Preschool Food1001321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Primrose School of East Franklin100100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/15/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine10/15/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/15/2025
Fairview High School FSE1001601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Menu Maker Catering & Events100102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine10/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here