Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 8-15, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|100
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|100
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|100
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/13/2025
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|Felix carnitas Y Birria
|100
|219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2025
|NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM
|100
|309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/08/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/08/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
