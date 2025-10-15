Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 8-15, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar100515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/14/2025
Sonic Drive-In #37041007230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Food1007109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/13/2025
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria1005412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
Felix carnitas Y Birria100219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/11/2025
NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM100309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/10/2025
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/10/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/10/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/08/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

