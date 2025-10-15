Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 8-15, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ugadi Indian Grill Bar 100 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025 Sonic Drive-In #3704 100 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 100 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/13/2025 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 Felix carnitas Y Birria 100 219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/11/2025 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/08/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email