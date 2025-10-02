Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from September 24 to October 1, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Martin's BBQ - Bar1002076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up09/30/2025
Big Bad Breakfast1002086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine09/30/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine09/30/2025
Wingstop1001203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/29/2025
Winstead Elementary School1004080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/29/2025
Ramsey Solutions1004920 Westway Park Blvd. Ste 150 Houston TX 77041Food Service - Routine09/29/2025
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen1003077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine09/29/2025
Jackson National Life Cafeteria100300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine09/29/2025
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine09/29/2025
Divine Feminine Ink1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine09/29/2025
Crumbl Cookie1002051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Page Middle School Cafeteria1006262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up09/25/2025
Chrysalis Modern Italian1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up09/25/2025
Domino's #63181003012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Pita Way100500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Truce Mobile1001431 Perrone Way Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine09/25/2025
Papa Johns #54661002332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse Bar100214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
McDonalds 96 hwy100106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Taco Bell #222511004936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
The Spot Burgers and Beers1003011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine09/25/2025
Nolensville High School1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine09/24/2025
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179Tattoo Studios - Routine09/24/2025
BUMC Early Learning Center100309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine09/24/2025
Nolensville High Culinary Arts1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up09/24/2025
Music Hall/Pharmacy100332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up09/24/2025
Grays First Floor Bar100Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/24/2025
Whitney's Cookies100100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/24/2025
Oakview Elem. School Food Service1002390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine09/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here