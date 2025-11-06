Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 29 to November 5, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Brentwood Country Club Rest. 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Bar 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 The Grill 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar 100 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Cajun Steamer 100 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2025 K-Love Kitchen 100 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 The Honey Baked Ham Company #208 100 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1025 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. 100 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 The Manor House Grill Bar 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Saffire Restaurant 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 T-op cold grill ice cream 100 111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Starbucks #9778 100 150 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Canterbury Amenity Pool 100 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 10/29/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

