Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 29 to November 5, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Brentwood Country Club Rest.1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/04/2025
Old Natchez Country Club Bar100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine11/04/2025
The Grill1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/04/2025
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar100203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/03/2025
Cajun Steamer1001175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/03/2025
K-Love Kitchen1002000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/03/2025
The Honey Baked Ham Company #2081001709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1025 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/31/2025
Life Time - Women 's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/30/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2025
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.1003234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/30/2025
Bridge Bar Auxiliary1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine10/30/2025
The Manor House Grill Bar1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2025
Saffire Restaurant100230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/30/2025
T-op cold grill ice cream100111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/29/2025
Starbucks #9778100150 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/29/2025
Canterbury Amenity Pool1002500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine10/29/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine10/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

