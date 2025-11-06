Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from October 29 to November 5, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brentwood Country Club Rest.
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Bar
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|The Grill
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar
|100
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Cajun Steamer
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|K-Love Kitchen
|100
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|The Honey Baked Ham Company #208
|100
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1025 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|100
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|The Manor House Grill Bar
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Saffire Restaurant
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|100
|111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Starbucks #9778
|100
|150 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|100
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/29/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter