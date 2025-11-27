Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 19-26, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Snow Joy Mobile
|100
|147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/24/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/21/2025
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|100
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Salsa Franklin Taco #3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3
|100
|1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Amerigo
|100
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|100
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
