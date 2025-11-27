Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 19-26, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Snow Joy Mobile100147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine11/24/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/21/2025
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Bawarchi Biryani Point100625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Salsa Franklin Taco #31001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #21001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 31001002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Amerigo1001656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #11001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43121008005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/20/2025
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA100117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
Neighbors of Franklin1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Neighbors of Franklin Bar1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Etch Bar-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here