Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 19-26, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Snow Joy Mobile 100 147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/24/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/21/2025 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 100 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Salsa Franklin Taco #3 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3 100 1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Amerigo 100 1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4312 100 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 100 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 Neighbors of Franklin 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Etch Bar-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email