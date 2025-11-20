Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 12-19, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Churchill's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Elevate Tattoos Inc
|100
|1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2025
|Churchill's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Buca Di Beppo Lounge
|100
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|J Alexander Restaurant Lounge
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Jonathan's Grille Bar
|100
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Circa Bar
|100
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Hammer and Nails Bar
|100
|1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Jonathan's Grille Bar
|100
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Residence Inn Resturant
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Dickeys Barbecue Pit
|100
|8113 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/13/2025
|Foreshadowing Fox Roasters Mobile
|100
|7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2025
|J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
|100
|206 East Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|100
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|100
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Whiskey Creek Coffee Company
|100
|1908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar
|100
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter