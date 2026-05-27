Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 20-27, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool1003008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Crush Yard Bar100330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Crush Yard Food100330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar1002239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool100501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Concession1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Pool1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Gary's Place Bar1002001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service05/22/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/21/2026
Hardison Hills Pool1001101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios05/21/2026
Just Love Coffee Cart1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service05/22/2026
Lines By Lo1008105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios05/20/2026
Old Natchez Country Club Pool100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Sweethaven Mobile1001015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/22/2026
Troubadour Fitness Bar1008400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service05/20/2026
Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen1008400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service05/20/2026
Truce1001809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Urban Air Franklin LLC1001735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/26/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Whistle Stop Farms Pool1002200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/26/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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