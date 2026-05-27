Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 20-27, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 100 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Crush Yard Bar 100 330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Crush Yard Food 100 330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar 100 2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Concession 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Pool 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Gary's Place Bar 100 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/21/2026 Hardison Hills Pool 100 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios 05/21/2026 Just Love Coffee Cart 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 05/22/2026 Lines By Lo 100 8105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 05/20/2026 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Sweethaven Mobile 100 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/22/2026 Troubadour Fitness Bar 100 8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 05/20/2026 Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen 100 8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 05/20/2026 Truce 100 1809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Urban Air Franklin LLC 100 1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/26/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Whistle Stop Farms Pool 100 2200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.