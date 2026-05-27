Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 20-27, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|100
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Crush Yard Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Crush Yard Food
|100
|330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar
|100
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|100
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Concession
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Gary's Place Bar
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Hardison Hills Pool
|100
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios
|05/21/2026
|Just Love Coffee Cart
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Lines By Lo
|100
|8105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|05/20/2026
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Sweethaven Mobile
|100
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Troubadour Fitness Bar
|100
|8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen
|100
|8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Truce
|100
|1809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Urban Air Franklin LLC
|100
|1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Whistle Stop Farms Pool
|100
|2200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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