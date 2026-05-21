Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 13-20, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Blakeford Amenity Center Pool
|100
|6019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/19/2026
|Chief and Honey's
|100
|2101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|Dog Haus Biergarten Bar
|100
|755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2026
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/13/2026
|Guaca Stop 2 FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|Hilton Suites Pool
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|100
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|June Lake Pool
|100
|2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/14/2026
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2026
|Oliver Garden Bar
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/18/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Safe Splash Franklin
|100
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/19/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2026
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
|100
|9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/18/2026
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|100
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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