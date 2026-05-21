Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 13-20, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Blakeford Amenity Center Pool 100 6019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/19/2026 Chief and Honey's 100 2101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179 Food Service Routine 05/19/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 Dog Haus Biergarten Bar 100 755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/19/2026 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/13/2026 Guaca Stop 2 FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 Hilton Suites Pool 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 100 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2026 June Lake Pool 100 2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2026 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/14/2026 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026 Oliver Garden Bar 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/18/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Safe Splash Franklin 100 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/19/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2026 The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice 100 9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/18/2026 Wilkerson Place HOA 100 624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.