Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 13-20, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Blakeford Amenity Center Pool1006019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio100330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/19/2026
Chief and Honey's1002101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179Food Service Routine05/19/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
Dog Haus Biergarten Bar100755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/19/2026
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/13/2026
Guaca Stop 2 FMFU1003224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/15/2026
Hilton Suites Pool1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool1001116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2026
June Lake Pool1002400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2026
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/14/2026
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2026
Oliver Garden Bar1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/18/2026
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2026
Safe Splash Franklin1001735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/19/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2026
The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/15/2026
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice1009045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/18/2026
Wilkerson Place HOA100624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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