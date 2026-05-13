Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 6-13, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ag Expo Park Concession 100 4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Amerigo Bar 100 1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar 100 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Autumn Ridge Pool 100 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/12/2026 Blue Sushi Sake Grill 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Burger Revolution 100 1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/12/2026 Cinco de Mayo 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Empressions Studio Inc 100 1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/12/2026 Extended Stay America #9701 100 680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 FirstBank Amphitheater canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Fox and Locke 100 4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Franklin Marriott Pool 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/12/2026 Homewood Suites Hotel 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/12/2026 Remnant Coffee Cart #2 100 10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/12/2026 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/12/2026 The Eastern Peak Bar 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 The Heritage At Brentwood 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 The Steeplechase Lounge 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/12/2026 Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels 100 7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Two Hands Bar Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar 100 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/11/2026 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar 100 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.