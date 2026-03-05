Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 25 to March 4, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
|100
|100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Deerfield Inn
|100
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Empressions Studio Inc
|100
|1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
|First Watch
|100
|1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub
|100
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Franklin High School - Food
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool
|100
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Hop House Bar
|100
|117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|ITHRIVE TODAY LLC
|100
|621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|100
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
|100
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Mikey's Pizza MT#1153
|100
|7214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
|100
|1031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Panera #1013
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
|100
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
|100
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Scales Elementary School
|100
|6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Silver Fox Coffee Lounge
|100
|7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|South Fork Catering
|100
|317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/27/2026
|Sunset Elementary & Middle School
|100
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|03/03/2026
|Taco Bell #29559
|100
|2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|100
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food
|100
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/03/2026
|Village Pizza Company Aux
|100
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Waffle House #2404
|100
|7004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|100
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
