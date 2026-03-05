Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 25 to March 4, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria1006280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio100330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067Body Piercing Studios Routine02/25/2026
Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food100100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/25/2026
College Grove Elementary1006668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Deerfield Inn1001407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Empressions Studio Inc1001804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/25/2026
First Watch1001834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub100750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Franklin High School - Food100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room1001113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine02/25/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool1007141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/02/2026
Hop House Bar100117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
ITHRIVE TODAY LLC100621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Loblolly Preschool Food1001321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar1007223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Mikey's Pizza MT#11531007214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar1001031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Panera #10131003046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Pearre Creek Elementary-Food1001811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen1005320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Scales Elementary School1006430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Silver Fox Coffee Lounge1007010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
South Fork Catering100317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/27/2026
Sunset Elementary & Middle School100100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027School Buildings Routine03/03/2026
Taco Bell #295591002389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/26/2026
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill1001401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food100114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/26/2026
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/03/2026
Village Pizza Company Aux1001990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Waffle House #24041007004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

