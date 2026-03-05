Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 25 to March 4, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria 100 6280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Body Piercing Studios Routine 02/25/2026 Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food 100 100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 College Grove Elementary 100 6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Deerfield Inn 100 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Empressions Studio Inc 100 1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/25/2026 First Watch 100 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub 100 750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Franklin High School - Food 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/25/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool 100 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Hop House Bar 100 117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 ITHRIVE TODAY LLC 100 621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Loblolly Preschool Food 100 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar 100 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Mikey's Pizza MT#1153 100 7214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar 100 1031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Panera #1013 100 3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Pearre Creek Elementary-Food 100 1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Primrose Beauty Studio 100 8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen 100 5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Scales Elementary School 100 6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Silver Fox Coffee Lounge 100 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 South Fork Catering 100 317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/27/2026 Sunset Elementary & Middle School 100 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 03/03/2026 Taco Bell #29559 100 2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill 100 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food 100 114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/03/2026 Village Pizza Company Aux 100 1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Waffle House #2404 100 7004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Whit's Frozen Custard 100 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

