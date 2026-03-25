Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 18-25, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Biscuit Love Commissary 100 1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Buca Di Beppo Lounge 100 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge 100 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Del Frisco's Grille Bar 100 207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Del Frisco's Grille 100 207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Fairview High School FSE 100 2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 First Watch #401 100 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream 100 990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Jericho Coffee Company Inc 100 9038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food 100 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Legacy Middle School Food 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Bar 100 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 100 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 McDonalds Of Brentwood 100 109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Moore Elementary 100 1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Mooyah 100 213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Optima Franklin Pool 100 3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/20/2026 Page Middle School Cafeteria 100 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview 100 7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE 100 214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Takeaway Tea 100 706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The Fainting Goat 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The Learning Experience 100 2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 The White Alligator Bar 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Troubadour Luther Bar 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Westhaven Turn Grill 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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