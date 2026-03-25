Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 18-25, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Biscuit Love Commissary1001215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Buca Di Beppo Lounge1001722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge1007083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill #57651007344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Del Frisco's Grille Bar100207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Del Frisco's Grille100207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Fairview High School FSE1002595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/24/2026
First Watch #4011001000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream100990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria1005412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Jericho Coffee Company Inc1009038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food100216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Legacy Middle School Food1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Bar1007109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Food1007109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/18/2026
McDonalds Of Brentwood100109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Moore Elementary1001061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Mooyah100213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Optima Franklin Pool1003000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/20/2026
Page Middle School Cafeteria1006262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar1001010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview1007018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE100214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Takeaway Tea100706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The Fainting Goat1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The Learning Experience1002832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
The White Alligator Bar100230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Troubadour Luther Bar1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Westhaven Turn Grill1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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