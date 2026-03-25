Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 18-25, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Biscuit Love Commissary
|100
|1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Buca Di Beppo Lounge
|100
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
|100
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Del Frisco's Grille Bar
|100
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Del Frisco's Grille
|100
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Fairview High School FSE
|100
|2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|First Watch #401
|100
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
|100
|990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Jericho Coffee Company Inc
|100
|9038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|100
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Legacy Middle School Food
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Bar
|100
|7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|100
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|McDonalds Of Brentwood
|100
|109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Moore Elementary
|100
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Mooyah
|100
|213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Optima Franklin Pool
|100
|3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/20/2026
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
|100
|7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE
|100
|214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Takeaway Tea
|100
|706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Fainting Goat
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Learning Experience
|100
|2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|The White Alligator Bar
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Troubadour Luther Bar
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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