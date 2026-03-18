Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/17/2026 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Churchill's Bar 100 7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Fairview Elementary School 100 1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Franklin Social 100 231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Happenchance Social Lounge 100 7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 100 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Holiday Inn Express 100 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Jackson National Life Cafeteria 100 300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2026 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time Cold Plunge Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Pelato Cool Springs Bar 100 PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Sleep Inn Food 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/16/2026 South Franklin Learning LLC 100 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 St. Michael's Academy Kitchen 100 7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Starbucks # 13987 100 4839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Super Suppers 100 1031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 The Academy Of Heritage Commons 100 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/11/2026 Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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