Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/17/2026
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Churchill's Bar
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Fairview Elementary School
|100
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Happenchance Social Lounge
|100
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|100
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|100
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time Cold Plunge Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Pelato Cool Springs Bar
|100
|PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Sleep Inn Food
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|South Franklin Learning LLC
|100
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|St. Michael's Academy Kitchen
|100
|7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Starbucks # 13987
|100
|4839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Super Suppers
|100
|1031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons
|100
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/11/2026
|Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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