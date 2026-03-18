Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/13/2026
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine03/17/2026
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303100553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Churchill's Bar1007180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Fairview Elementary School1001708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Franklin Social100231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine03/13/2026
Happenchance Social Lounge1007180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant100217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Holiday Inn Express1008097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/12/2026
Jackson National Life Cafeteria100300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs1007344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Just Love Coffee1004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/16/2026
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2026
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time Cold Plunge Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Pelato Cool Springs Bar100PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Sleep Inn Food1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/16/2026
South Franklin Learning LLC100120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2026
St. Michael's Academy Kitchen1007674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Starbucks # 139871004839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Super Suppers1001031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/16/2026
The Academy Of Heritage Commons1004615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/16/2026
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine03/11/2026
Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station1001201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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