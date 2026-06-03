Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 27 to June 3, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bent Creek Pool
|100
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|100
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Culinary Dropout
|100
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Culinary Dropout Aux Bar
|100
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/29/2026
|Dog Haus Biergarten
|100
|755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/01/2026
|Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|100
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|100
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/01/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|4816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Just Love Coffee Mobile
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/01/2026
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/01/2026
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile
|100
|4000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/29/2026
|Station Pizzeria
|100
|7007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|The Brentwood Pool Food
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|The Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/28/2026
|The Mobile Mingle
|100
|1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel
|100
|108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/02/2026
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|06/01/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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