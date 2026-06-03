Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 27 to June 3, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Bent Creek Pool 100 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 100 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Culinary Dropout 100 4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Culinary Dropout Aux Bar 100 4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/29/2026 Dog Haus Biergarten 100 755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 06/01/2026 Franklin Family Ymca Concessions 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Grant Park HOA Pool 100 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 100 802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 100 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/28/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/01/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 4816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Just Love Coffee Mobile 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/01/2026 Ralston Glen Pool 100 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Residence Inn Hotel 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 06/01/2026 Simmons Ridge Pool 100 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile 100 4000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/29/2026 Station Pizzeria 100 7007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 The Brentwood Pool Food 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 The Juice Bar Brentwood 100 7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/28/2026 The Mobile Mingle 100 1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel 100 108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 06/02/2026 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/01/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.