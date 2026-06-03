Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from May 27 to June 3, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Bent Creek Pool1002006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Cheswicke Farms West Pool100705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Culinary Dropout1004020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Culinary Dropout Aux Bar1004020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Divine Feminine Ink1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/29/2026
Dog Haus Biergarten100755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up06/01/2026
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool100802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool100154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine06/01/2026
Just Love Coffee1004816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Just Love Coffee Mobile1004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Kara Sanchez Beauty1001648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine06/01/2026
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Residence Inn Hotel1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine06/01/2026
Simmons Ridge Pool1002200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile1004000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/29/2026
Station Pizzeria1007007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
The Brentwood Pool Food1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
The Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/28/2026
The Mobile Mingle1001800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel100108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine06/02/2026
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine06/01/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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